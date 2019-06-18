GALLERY: Purses vs. Poverty

The third annual Purses vs. Poverty event benefiting CitySquare’s poverty fighting programs proved that when you fill a room with ladies vying for beautiful designer bags all for a good cause, you have a winner.

Actually, there were lots of winners of handbags from designers like Tory Burch and Gucci, gift certificates and fashion accessory items.

The evening took place on May 6 on The Terrace at The Joule Hotel. Once guests enjoyed signature cocktails and nibbles, they settled in for an evening of games. Neiman’s own Chuck Steelman has emceed the event since its inception and helps to make sure that the evening is a success with his enthusiastic banter.

“Each year, the Purses vs. Poverty event becomes more successful by word of mouth because everyone has such a good time. There is great fun and fellowship to benefit an organization that works so hard in the fight against poverty in our community,” said Sila Grogan who co-chaired the event with pal, Linda Jenkins.

Friend, Mary Blake Meadows, was Honorary Chair. The threesome, sponsors and host committee helped fill the room with ladies who all showed up to have a good time.

Sila and Linda intend to chair 2020 Purses vs. Poverty and promise to keep it limited in size in order to give the guests good “odds”. They also encourage those interested to get on board early for a 2020 spring event that is proving one not to be missed.

For more information on CitySquare, go to CitySquare.org.

(Kristina Bowman Photography)