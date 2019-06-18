Hilltop Securities Raises $75K for Children’s Health

Hilltop Securities Inc. (HilltopSecurities) and its associates raised $75,000 for the 2019 Alliance Data Red Balloon Run and Ride (RBRR) to benefit Children’s Health, the eighth-largest pediatric health care provider in the nation. This year’s donation includes more than $50,000 in employee-raised funds as well as the firm’s $20,000 sponsorship.

Following HilltopSecurities’ merger and rebranding in 2016, the firm embarked on a renewed corporate social responsibility effort with pediatric health care as one of its focal points. Since then, the firm has donated more than $285,000 to Passion for Children’s, the nonprofit organization that coordinates the RBRR on behalf of the hospital.

“The time and effort our employees put into this campaign is astonishing. These are busy people, but Children’s Health has touched so many of their lives that finding the time to give back isn’t an issue,” said Brad Winges, HilltopSecurities president and CEO. “Any donation is a good donation, but it’s especially heartening to see a workforce so committed to raising the bulk of our firm’s contribution for such a great and necessary cause.”

Brent Christopher, president of Children’s Medical Center Foundation, said HilltopSecurities provides a powerful boost to the Children’s Health mission through their generous support, “The creative, dedicated fundraising by their employees inspires us. They fuel our commitment to make life better for children.”

To raise funds for the hospital, HilltopSecurities launched a national employee-led, executive-sponsored campaign. This year’s campaign included various fundraisers including a branch office fundraising competition, a floor vs. floor fundraising competition at the firm’s Dallas headquarters, and a series of employee-led contests and sales.

In addition to the employee donations, HilltopSecurities donated $20,000 to sponsor the RBRR Team Tent Zone. On the day of the event, dozens of HilltopSecurities’ DFW-area employees attended as volunteers and the company’s live buffalo mascot,

In addition to supporting Children’s Health, HilltopSecurities’ employees also volunteer their time with other health care/youth-related community involvement efforts including the Ronald McDonald House, the U.S. Marine Corps Reserves’ Toys for Tots program, the Susan G. Komen Foundation, and Dallas’ Phoenix House, a leading nonprofit drug and alcohol treatment provider for adolescents.

The Alliance Data Red Balloon Run and Ride is an annual fundraising event that takes place at the Children’s Medical Center Plano in Texas.