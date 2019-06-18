Tuesday, June 18, 2019

Magnolia Pictures To Screen Film About Toni Morrison

Presented by Magnolia Pictures and Perfect Day Films, the film “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” will premiere at the Magnolia Theatre in Dallas on June 28.

After being presented at the Sundance Film Festival in January, Magnolia Pictures is bringing the film to theaters across the U.S. to share the story of this famous author’s life, works, and the social issues she’s tackled throughout her career.

Starting with her childhood in the steel town of Lorain, Ohio, the film follows Toni Morrison through her ’70s-era book tours to the present, sharing an exploration of race, America, and the history of the human condition. The documentary will also offer discussions about her many critically-acclaimed works, such as novels “The Bluest Eye” and “Song of Solomon.”

In addition to special conversations with Morrison, the film features interviews with Hilton Als, Angela Davis, Fran Lebowitz, Walter Mosley, Sonia Sanchez, and Oprah Winfrey, who turned Morrison’s novel “Beloved” into a feature film.

Using director Timothy Greenfield-Sanders’ elegant portrait-style interviews, “Toni Morrison: The Pieces I Am” includes original music by Kathryn Bostic, a specially created opening sequence by artist Mickalene Thomas, and evocative works by other contemporary African-American artists including Kara Walker, Rashid Johnson, and Kerry James Marshall.

Tickets can be purchased online or at Landmark’s Magnolia Theatre, 3699 McKinney Ave, for the June 28 show.

