Haynes and Boone

Education: SMU Deadman School of Law

A native Texan, Erin England knows what makes the Midway Hollow community so energizing. “You combine the neighborhood pride with the pride of being a Texan and living in the Big D, and it makes you feel unstoppable.” Erin has worked at Haynes and Boone since 2008 and is now a partner in the finance practice group. Her dedication and strong work ethic helped her make D Magazine’s Best Lawyers in Dallas list, but she doesn’t stop at practicing law. Erin is also on the board of several community organizations, such as the Town North YMCA and the Dallas Women Lawyers Association. Though she considers delegation the hardest leadership skill she has had to learn, Erin knows it is necessary to keep her life manageable, especially as part of a two-attorney household and a mom to 3-year-old daughter, Alexandra. Though her younger self may roll her eyes, Erin now considers parenthood as her most rewarding accomplishment, or at least tied for first with becoming a partner at Haynes and Boone.

Q: What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

A: Working the cash register and folding clothes at a store called County Seat in the Longview Mall. I learned to be a more considerate customer; always refold the shirt you pick up to inspect and always bring your clothes out of the dressing room when you’re finished.

Q: If you could buy a book for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

A: All seven Harry Potter books. No explanation needed.

Did You Know?

My favorite place in the Park Cities for lunch is Rise. “The entrée is not nearly as important as the cheese cart and the chocolate soufflé.”