GALLERY: Professional Advisors Seminar

Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT) and Southern Methodist University (SMU) hosted their annual seminar for professional advisors, estate attorneys, CPAs and wealth planners to develop specific strategies to integrate philanthropy into their practices.

Professor Samuel A. Donaldson of Georgia State University College of Law, Atlanta, discussed major provisions from the 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act, as well as a recap of other important cases, rulings, regulations and guidance from 2018 and early 2019 of interest to estate planning professionals. The seminar was held on May 7 at the Miller Event Center located on SMU’s campus.

(Photos by Kim Leeson)