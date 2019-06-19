Bell Nunnally & Martin

Education: Baylor Law School

If you had told Heath Cheek in high school that he’d be recognized as one of

D Magazine’s “Best Lawyers Under 40 in Dallas,” representing a wide range of clients from start-up businesses to Fortune 500 companies, he wouldn’t have believed you. As a first-generation college student who grew up in the small town of Chillicothe, Heath is no stranger to hard work. In fact, his first job began at 8 years old when he would help his father and grandfather on the family farm. It helped develop his strong work ethic, as well as teach him that work isn’t nearly as hard when there’s an air conditioner running. His love of family has transferred over to his life in the Park Cities, where he and his wife Andrea are raising their two children, Charlotte and Gage. Living here has allowed Heath to give his children the small-town feel he grew up with combined with living in the fourth largest metropolitan area in America.

Q: What leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

A: I’m an introvert, so socializing is not something that comes naturally to me. So since moving to Dallas, I’ve ended up joining a lot of organizations to force me into situations where I have to socialize and make connections that I normally would not make.

Q: If there was one thing that you could change or improve in the community, what would it be?

A: My philanthropic passion is raising money for scholarships for needy kids. I was a first-generation college graduate, and I would not have been able to achieve that without the generosity of scholarship donors. I want the door of opportunity to be open for every student in Dallas who is willing to put forward the effort to advance his or her education.

