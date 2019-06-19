Perry-Miller Streiff Group

Education: Savannah College of Arts & Design

Holly Aldredge leads the development and implementation of marketing for The Perry-Miller Streiff Group, the top producing real estate group at Dave Perry-Miller Real Estate. Her career lightbulb moment “was knowing a marketing presentation and strategy I spearheaded and designed helped the company earn business that may not have happened otherwise,” she said. While her day job allows Holly to help real estate agents showcase the beauty of the Park Cities and Preston Hollow, the foundation she started in the wake of losing her first child during a full term reminds her of what’s essential in life. One Wing Foundation raises and distributes funds to other nonprofits that provide resources to bereaved parents who have or will endure pregnancy or in fancy loss. “It is important to the family that just had their third miscarriage, and to the parents who have to explain to a child that the little brother or sister they thought they were getting is in Heaven,” the now mother of two said.

Q: If we looked at your social media accounts, what would we learn about you?

A: Family and Friends are the most important thing to me. After losing both of my parents by the age of 29 and then our first child, I’ve learned you cannot take them for granted. Every day is precious.

Q: If someone made a movie of your life, what would the title be and who would play you?

A: “Imperfectly Balanced” with Kristen Bell. I love her because she brings real emotion, rawness, but with a relatable way with some underlying humor.

Did you know?

My husband is from the Park Cities, and his families are old Dallas names. Aldredge House on Swiss was his great grandparent’s house, and Munger is his great grandmother’s maiden name.