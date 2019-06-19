Pony Oil

Education: University of Oklahoma

From growing up in Oklahoma City where he learned all about hard work as a fifth-grader helping his father make and sell Christmas wreaths out of wire grid panels and cedar tree branches to building his own company, John Paul Merritt’s journey can easily be summed up as an All-American success story. With its headquarters firmly rooted in Dallas, Merritt has built his land-focused oil and gas company, Pony Oil, from a laptop in Starbucks five years ago to more than 35 employees and $145 million in revenue for 2018. He also opened a family office, Merritt Plus that invests in Dallas businesses like unleavened Fresh Kitchen in Snider Plaza.The Highland Park father of four also is heavily involved in his children’s schools (Armstrong Elementary and Westminster Presbyterian), Christ the King Catholic Church, and several nonprofits. His Golden Rule: Work and live like your children are watching. “My faith and family is the most important thing in this world to me, and just as I followed my father’s examples, so will my children.”

Q: What was your “lightbulb moment” that lead you to your career?

A: Not sure there was a “lightbulb moment,” but I truly believe that my failures and my ability to learn from them have provided me a unique skill set that has helped propel Pony Oil to what it is today.

Q: What do you love most about the Park Cities?

A: This is an easy one. Community. (My wife) Kriti and I constantly tell ourselves how lucky we are to be able to live in a community that cares so much about their city, friends, and families.

Did You Know?

If there were one thing I could change about the community, it would be that by law all Mexican restaurants have to give free queso along with the salsa and chips.