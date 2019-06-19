Kim Campbell Announced as Each Moment Matters Keynote

Sixteen community change agents, everyday heroes, and philanthropic visionaries will be honored this October at the 10th Annual ‘Each Moment Matters’ Luncheon at the Hilton Anatole Ballroom.

Kim Campbell, Alzheimer’s caregiver and wife of country music legend Glen Campbell, who passed away in 2017, will be the keynote speaker.

For patients facing a life-limiting illness, each moment is more precious than the one before, and Campbell resonates with this after losing her husband following a long battle with Alzheimer’s, event planners say.

This year, Marnie and Kern Wildenthal will receive the Lifetime Achievement Award in Philanthropy. This is only the third time in the 10-year history of the luncheon that the award has been given. Previous recipients were T. Boone Pickens and the Harold Simmons Foundation.

All proceeds raised by the Each Moment Matters Luncheon provide financial assistance directly to the Faith Presbyterian Hospice Caring Fund.

The Caring Fund supports the Faith Difference therapies, which is comprised of several services like music therapy, massage therapy, pet therapy, and others; the Child and Family Bereavement program; and benevolent care.

To support the 10th annual Each Moment Matters Luncheon, please visit www.eachmomentmatters.org