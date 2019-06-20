House of the Month: 4300 Armstrong Parkway

This is an opportunity 80 years in the making — one of the finest homes in Highland Park on one of the most coveted corners in town.

On a property in the same family since 1939 is sited this iconic Italian Renaissance villa, designed by Richard Drummond Davis and built by Sebastian Construction Group. It gets no finer than this: nearly 12,000 square feet of sophisticated luxuries, including four bedrooms, five full baths, guest or staff quarters, a large chef’s kitchen, a bookshelf-lined paneled library, a grand entry hall, and multiple living areas. The workmanship is beyond compare, with detailed millwork, elegant finishes, and superb fittings. The heavily-treed grounds offer 1.6 acres of lush landscaping, a sparkling pool, and a charming pool house — perfect extensions to the exquisite living and entertaining areas of the home. It is a grand yet comfortable setting for a grand yet casual life.

(Courtesy Briggs Freeman Sotheby’s International Realty)