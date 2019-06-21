New Menus, Restaurants Offer A Taste of Summer

Its summertime in Dallas, which means the patio chairs are here to stay and so are the city’s freshly-inspired dishes. Check out our food roundup of what’s hot, what’s new, and what’s only here for a limited time. From a birthday celebration featuring one of New York City’s menus to the reopening of a Dallas favorite, this summer is sure to be one your tastebuds will never forget.

Uchibā

2817 Maple Avenue (above Uchi)

Spend your Monday night experiencing the June installment of Uchibā’s Uncommon Ramen Series, which features innovative collaborations between Uchibā’s own Chef de Cuisine Alex Astranti and notable chefs from around the country. From 5 to 10 p.m. June 24, the featured guest will be Chef Alex Seidel of Fruition Restaurant, Mercantile Dining & Provision, Füdmill, and Chook. Seidel is the recipient of many accolades, including Food & Wine magazine’s Best New Chef in 2010, and was named the 2018 James Beard Foundation’s “Best Chef: Southwest.” Limited reservations will be accepted for this special night, but Uchibā will continue its 2019 series with Chef BJ Smith on July 29.

Al Biernat’s

4217 Oak Lawn Avenue

To celebrate its 21 years in business, Dallas steakhouse Al Biernat’s is partnering with Manhattan’s 21 Club for a cross-country collaboration to celebrate both of their birthdays in July. “We wanted to do something special to celebrate these past 21 years,” shared Al Biernat’s director of operations Brad Fuller. The two eateries will showcase each other’s menus for the month to honor and surprise their clientele. The legendary Manhattan speakeasy will feature a four-course set menu from Al Biernat’s team for $102, while in Dallas a special menu will make its own mark. At Al Biernat’s Oak Lawn location only, the 21 Club specialty menu will feature the restaurant’s most famous items for their 90th birthday, such as the 21 Caesar Salad, 21 Burger, and Pistachio New York Cheesecake. The specialty menu will be available for $95, but all of the items will also be available a la carte. Join the fun as these two institutions toast each other from afar, but hurry as the menu will only be available this July. Reservations are available online or by calling 214-219-2201.

Del Frisco’s Grille

3232 McKinney Avenue, Suite 175

Don’t miss your chance to enjoy the famed American bar and grill’s specially-curated menu, Burgers & Bordeaux, nationwide through July 2. It pairs three French wines from the Bordeaux region with three new handcrafted burgers, served with hand-cut fries, for a total of $25 when ordered together. The wines serve as the perfect complement to the burgers they are paired with, enhancing the flavors of each dish. The first dish, The Blanc, is a Turkey burger with Pear mostarda and Brie on a toasted Brioche bun, paired with the Chateau Peyrat from the White Region. Representing the Right Bank, Del Frisco’s Grille is pairing the Chateau Tour Bayard from Montagne-Saint-Émilion with a burger comprised of a 6-oz. house-ground Filet Mignon, Goat cheese, Tomato jam, carmelized Onions, and a roasted garlic aioli Spring Mix to form The Château. Finishing the menu is The Légende, which pairs Légende by Domaines Baron de Rothschild from Médoc with a 6-oz. house-ground Filet Mignon, Wild Mushrooms, Raclette, black garlic Aioli, and Truffle Vinaigrette on a Kaiser roll. Guests may order the new burger and wine offerings available at Del Frisco’s Grille for both lunch and dinner service.

Truluck’s

2401 McKinney Avenue

Truluck’s is honoring the season with its all-new Summer Escape menu, featuring three courses with five entrée options and dessert for $55. With a rich, velvety Lobster Bisque or Sonoma Greens Salad with Spicy Pecans, Goat cheese, Apples, Kalamata olives, and Honey Vinaigrette to start, guests can choose their entrée from the Viking Village Sea Scallops, Icelandic Arctic Charr, Princess Clams Pasta, Ultimate Steakhouse Tenderloin Medallions, and Hawaiian Ahi Tuna before finishing their meal with the Strawberry Shortcake or Truluck’s Tasting Trio; with a sampling of Carrot Cake, Vanilla Créme Brûlée, and the Chocolate Malt Cake, every taste bud will have something to enjoy. This special menu will be available until August 31.

Cooper’s Meat Market & Kitchen

778 Ft. Worth Ave, Suite G150 (Next to Cox Farms Market)

Foodies and oenophiles, rejoice, for the beloved restaurant and meat market has unveiled their new Summer Wine Dinner Series. Each month, guests will experience a four-course dinner, with each course paired with a different and unique wine. The chef will give a talk about the meal while the winemaker will provide insight on each of the wines, teaching guests about their choices for the special night that will take place every second Tuesday from 6:30 to 9 p.m during the summer.

Nosh Bistro

8611 Hillcrest Road

Almost like a blast from the past, renowned Dallas chef Avner Samuel has announced his evolved restaurant concept Nosh Bistro will open in Dallas in late summer 2019. He will step back into the Dallas dining scene after spending two and a half years in Israel to feature a widespread menu with rotating specials that are a fusion of globally-inspired cuisine, heavily influenced by the Mediterranean, American, and Asian cuisine. “Going back to Israel and immersing myself in the environment where I was first introduced to the art of cooking brought an edge back into the way I look at food and the guest experience I aim to create at Nosh Bistro,” said chef Avner Samuel. A few items from the new cuisine at Nosh Bistro include a Wagyu Kobe Burger and Seared Divers Scallops, with a special Sunday brunch menu that puts a twist on popular favorites such as the Eggs Benedict with Beef Tenderloin, French Thin Crepes, and Steak and Eggs.

HERO

3090 Olive St.

To add even more options to your weekend brunch plans, the recently-opened, open-air restaurant in Downtown Dallas is now serving brunch from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturdays and Sundays. “We wanted to put together a brunch menu that was both indulgent and healthy at the same time to give a broader array of options to our guests,” said culinary director, Danyele McPherson. The menu is divided into nine sections: Appetizers, Salads & Soup, Meat & Bread, Brunch Specialties, Fruit & Grain, Steak & Eggs, Classic Breakfasts, Sides, and Cocktails. Standout items include the Drunken Grapefruit, which features a halved Texas grapefruit infused with housemade Vodka; Deviled Egg Salad & Ham Toast made with grilled Sourdough and light herbed Egg Salad topped with Prosciutto; HG Breakfast of Champions with scrambled Pachi Pachi Farm Eggs, Bacon, sliced Organic Rainwater Farms Texas Tomatoes and Avocado with Olive Oil and Sea Salt; and the Corn-fried Bread with griddled Cornmeal Cakes, two Sunny Side Texas Pachi Pachi Farms Eggs, Blueberry Maple Sausage, Salted Butter and Vermont Maple Syrup. With over 50 options for guests to choose from, the menu offers even more with an extensive cocktail menu created by bar master Matt Ragan, featuring the Elderberry Spritz with St. Germaine Elderflower Liqueur, Sparkling Wine, House Strawberry Cordial, and Club Soda; and Cold Brew Irish Coffee, G & W Private Stock Whiskey, Grady’s Cold Brew, Vanilla Syrup, and Cream Top.

Blatt Beer & Table

7859 Walnut Hill Lane

Need a new brunch place? Blatt Beer & Table is welcoming a new brunch menu at their Dallas location every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. at their Preston Hollow Village location. The menu will fall into formation with Blatt’s lunch and dinner fare, featuring American Gastropub favorites with an elevated twist, along with a variety of vegan and vegetarian items. Highlights include the Down South Sunrise, smoked Pulled Pork, over-easy Eggs, homemade Barbecue sauce, and Black Pepper Gravy on top of Jalapeño Cornbread Waffles; Donut Holes topped with Powdered Sugar, Lemon Icing, and Mint; and the Sticky Biscuits, where two Buttermilk Biscuits are topped with Walnut Toffee, Applewood Smoked Bacon, barrel-aged Maple Syrup, and Fresh Berries. And since no brunch would be complete without a cocktail, Blatt will offer Mimosas; Spiked Coffee; The Beermosa with Revolver Blood & Honey, Triple Sec, and fresh-squeezed Orange Juice; the Red Beer with Dogfish SeaQuench Ale, house-made Blood Mary juice, charred Jalapeño, and a Tajin lime wedge.

Partenope Ristorante

1901 Main St, Suite 102

Say Benvenuto to Dallas’ new family-owned Southern Italian eatery, Partenope Ristorante. Created by husband and wife Dino and Megan Santonicola, the restaurant will open this fall inside the historic downtown Titche-Goettinger building. Dino found his first love (cooking) in Naples, Italy where he was born and raised. After working at a neighborhood restaurant at just 13 years old, Dino began an impressive career that provided him with opportunities to work in a number of respected kitchens in Italy and the U.S. Upon meeting his wife Megan while working at the same restaurant in Dallas, the two married in Naples before embarking on their dream to open an authentic South Italian restaurant named after the siren Partenope, who watches over their favorite city.

With respect for cooking traditions and fresh ingredients, the menu will offer street food such as the Pizza Fritta and Mozzarella in Carrozza; traditional pastas including the Timbaletto Di Melanzane, an Eggplant filled with Bucatini, Tomato sauce, Mozzarella Beef, Sausage, and a Boiled Egg, and the Ragú Napoletano, a slow-cooked Tomato Ragu with Pork and Beef; and traditional Italian desserts like the house-made Torte Caprese, a flourless Chocolate and Almond cake, Gelato, and Panna Cotta Limoncello, a traditional Panna Cotta with Crema di Limoncello. With a custom-designed pizza oven with hand-painted Italian tiles created by Stefano Ferrara in Naples, Italy, Partenope Ristorante will offer several styles of pizza, including the famed Neapolitan. A handpicked wine list will focus on Italian varietals with an emphasis on the Southern Italy region. The nearly 4,000 square feet will hold 100 guests in the dining room with 12 seats at the full-service bar. “We hope that guests can feel like they’ve been transported to Naples when dining with us,” explains Megan.

Five Sixty

Reunion Tower

Executive Chef Jacob Williamson has incorporated some of the most iconic ingredients of the season to his contemporary Asian dishes, including peaches, green tomatoes, oysters, and squash blossoms, to name a few. Williamson has longstanding relationships with many local farmers and purveyors, as is seen on his a la carte and tasting menus over the years. His summer additions to the menu are no different, with ingredients from Larken Farms (Waxahachie, TX), Dallas Mozzarella Company (Dallas, TX), Profound Microfarms (Lucas, TX), Vertigrow (Waxahachie, TX), Wagyu Exelente (Midlothian, TX), and A Bar N Ranch (Celina, TX). Some new summer menu additions include Cumin Braised Spring Lamb Shank, a play on traditional Xinjiang Cumin Lamb, with Szechuan Peppercorn, Toasted Chili’s, Morels, Spring Onion, and Cumin Infused Natural Jus; Tempura Soft Shell Crab served with Profound Microfarms pea tendrils, spring peas, and Szechuan chili aioli; and Crispy Fried Green Tomatoes with Thai basil, and Bincho-grilled tomato aioli.