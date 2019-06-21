Sing Along at “Into The Woods Junior” This July

The Dallas Children’s Theatre (DCT) under the direction of Director K. Doug Miller is presenting an all-youth cast for “Into the Woods Junior” at the Baker Theatre this July.

Recommended for ages 6 and up, it’ll be hard not to sing along to your favorite songs as the talented cast enters the mystical woods.

In this musical fantasy adventure, the Baker must gather four special items and present them to the ruthless Witch in order to break a terrible curse on his family. While searching the nearby woods, they encounter favorite fairy tale characters Cinderella, Little Red Riding Hood, Jack and his magical beans, and others who are also trying to find their hearts’ desires deep in the forest. One by one, wishes are granted, and each is reminded that the struggles of their past are an important, not-to-be-forgotten part of their abundant futures.

DCT is the only major organization in Dallas that focuses solely on youth and family theatre. By instilling an appreciation of literature, art, and the performing arts in tomorrow’s artists and patrons, DCT builds bridges of understanding between generations and cultures.

The two shows will take place at the Baker Theatre (5938 Skillman Street):

July 26 at 7:30 p.m.

July 27 at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets will cost $20 for section A and $15 for Section B. To purchase tickets to the show and for more information, visit DCT online.