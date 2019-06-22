GALLERY: St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Fundraiser

Over 160 guests joined the Dallas St. Jude Leadership Committee to launch the 2019 fundraising efforts in support of the 18th annual St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic at Del Frisco’s Double Eagle Steakhouse in Dallas’ popular Uptown District.

The kickoff party featured nine-year-old St. Jude Patient Brody and his family who spoke to the gathered crowd about their journey and experience at St. Jude. Brody’s Mom, Courtney, remarked by saying that St. Jude Donors are “literally changing the face of cancer.” And outgoing Brody followed up by saying, “St. Jude is helping me kick cancer’s butt.” Treatments invented at St. Jude have helped push the overall childhood cancer survival rate from 20 percent to more than 80 percent since it opened more than 50 years ago.

Approximately 1,200 guests are anticipated to attend the November festivities hosted by event chairs Holly and Doug Brooks and emceed by Scott Murray. This annual Dallas fundraising event helps ensure families never receive a bill from St. Jude for treatment, travel, housing or food—because all they should worry about is helping their child live.

“Holly and I feel privileged to chair the 2019 St. Jude Evening Under the Stars Party and Golf Classic”, Doug Brooks said. “St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital leads the world in the research and treatment of pediatric cancer and freely shares all discoveries. The North Texas community came out in record numbers to support us last year and we anticipate a remarkable and inspirational weekend again this year.”

The Evening Under the Stars party will take place on Nov. 2 at the Omni Dallas Hotel. This year’s party will honor the efforts of well-known Philanthropists David and Carolyn Miller and their generous support of St. Jude and the Dallas community.

Tee time for the Golf Classic is on Nov. 4 at Stonebriar Country Club on 5050 Country Club Drive in Frisco, Texas.

For more information visit stjude.org/dallasevents or contact Jayna Parish at [email protected] or (972) 812-7100.

(Photos by Kristina Bowman)