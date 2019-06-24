20 Under 40: Kevin Shtofman

Deloitte Consulting

Education: University of Texas at Austin

Being named the CoreNet Global Luminary in 2018 and completing two Ironman triathlons are what Kevin Shtofman considers his most significant accomplishments professionally and personally, respectively. “And although I wouldn’t call the birth of my daughter an ‘accomplishment,’ it has been the greatest single moment of my life. However, those in his industry know him as a digital technology evangelist. For the past two years, he’s traveled to 31 cities and eight countries to tell executives in the real estate space why Blockchain Technology is the future – think of it like a general ledger that has transaction histories, purchases, sales of assets, and other data. Kevin said he found himself passionate about the space two weeks into his MBA program. “Lehman Brothers collapsed. This company, which had been around for over 150 years, was brought down because of an opaque real estate market. I knew right then that the industry was going to experience a ton of change over the ensuing decades.” With technology now sought after in the industry, Kevin said he has his eyes set on running a company at the executive level in the real estate space within the next decade.

Q: What big issue are you watching in the community?

A: The Preston Center parking garage – very closely. After the success of Klyde Warren Park, I’d love to see an active project that supports more residential development and green space for community events.

Q: What is the best place for a power lunch, and what do you order?

A: Pretty hard to beat the Thai Steak Salad at Hillstone in Preston Center, although Montlake Cut comes a close second.

Did You Know?

I am a member of Gen Next, a small, invitation-only network across the U.S. advocating for criminal justice reform, education reform, and common sense national security efforts.

Q: What was your first job, and what did you learn from it?

A: I was a bank teller during college. It was in a grocery store location and very humbling. Managing a job while balancing a full-time course load taught my time management and how many folks financially struggle from week to week.

Q: Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

A: I see myself running a company at the executive level in the real estate space. Technology has just begun to become not only acceptable but sought after, in the industry. There is a ton of opportunity to make money for investors while improving the communities where we live, work, and play.

Q: What was your “lightbulb moment” that lead you to your career?

A: I went back to get my MBA, and during my second week, Lehman Brothers collapsed. This company, which had been around for over 150 years, was brought down because of an opaque real estate market. I knew right then that the industry was going to experience a ton of change over the ensuing decades.

Q: Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

A: Trusting others to do work I was good at doing, to free up my time for more strategic work, was very tough at first. The patience to coach others and teach them is an underrated skill, and so important for anyone who wants a role in leadership. I wish I had embraced that philosophy at 25 instead of 35.

Q: What do you love about the Park Cities or Preston Hollow community, and why?

A: Having grown up in Dallas and visited over 100 different cities in the past five years, I have rarely seen the idea of community replicated as it exists in the Park Cities. This is one of the only places where I still see consistent block parties, where neighbors actually know each other and babysit for each other’s children. It is a truly great place to live.

Q: What is your favorite local store?

A: I have been a huge fan of Saint Bernard for many years

Q: If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

A: I would give “Proptech 101,” by the founders of Metaprop, to anyone even remotely interested in real estate. It explains, in simple terms, how everything in the built environment is changing and how that will impact every resident in the next five years

Q: If someone made a movie of your life, what would the title be and who would play you?

A: If I’m dreaming, any biopic about global travel and technology, and Leonardo DiCaprio would play me. He’s very good at biopics.

Q: If we looked at your social media accounts, what would we learn about you?

A: I love taking pictures of everything my daughter does! Maybe too much…

Q: If you could, what advice would you have for your teenage self and why?

A: Study harder and respect your parents. They’ve been through it already, they know when you lie, and they care about you more than anything else in the world. Oh, and buy Apple stock.

Q: What, to date, has been your most impressive or rewarding accomplishment in both your professional and personal life?

A: Professionally, presenting to 2000 people was very daunting at first, but receiving the Luminary award validated my hard work. Personally, my greatest accomplishment was probably my two Ironman races in Austin and Miami. And although I wouldn’t call the birth of my daughter an “accomplishment,” it has been the greatest single moment of my life.