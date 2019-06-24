20 Under 40: Rawles Bell

Benchmark Private Wealth Management

Education: Texas A&M University

Rawles F. Bell learned all about hard work and responsibility working as a ranch hand in Colorado, where he spent most of his days bailing hay. “As a high school kid, experiencing the satisfaction of a hard day’s work and having to take responsibility for my job were two excellent growth opportunities,” the Park Cities native said. Today, he is an associate director and client advisor, specializing in wealth advisory services and portfolio management – a career he fell in love with during an internship nearly a decade ago. Getting to see how wealth management marries the world of investing with the world of personal counseling and helping people is why he said he loves the profession. “It sounds dramatic, but from that moment, I knew what I was going to do with my life.” When he’s not working, spending time with his wife and newborn daughter, or shopping at Saint Bernard, Rawles serves on the board of PureHope, a nonprofit seeking to equip parents and leaders to point people to Jesus amid an over-sexualized culture.

Q: Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

A: The skill of delegating. I am a terrible delegator. Maybe I’m controlling or arrogant – probably both – but I have always found it hard to hand off or teach tasks to others when it would be faster to do it myself. It is still something I am learning.

Q: If we looked at your social media accounts, what would we learn about you?

A: I don’t use social media. I can be a very non-millennial, millennial.

Did you know?

If I were to win the lottery, I would still do what I am doing right now.

Q: What was your first job and what did you learn from it?

A: My first job was as a ranch hand in the mountains of Colorado where I spent most of my days bailing hay. Aside from teaching me manual labor skills, I learned a lot about hard work and responsibility. As a high school kid, experiencing the satisfaction of a hard day’s work and having to take responsibility for my job were two excellent growth opportunities.

Q: Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

A: I mean this: if I was to win the lottery, I would still do what I am doing right now. In 10 years, I hope I am still pursuing excellence as a wealth manager, helping our clients succeed, and growing our firm’s capabilities, service, and reputation.

Q: What was your “lightbulb moment” that lead you to your career?

A: Summer of 2010. I was fortunate to intern with a mentor of mine at a wealth management firm. During that summer, I couldn’t get enough of “the business” and was eaten-up with investing. Getting to see how wealth management marries the world of investing with the world of personal counseling and helping people made me fall in love with the profession. It sounds dramatic, but from that moment, I knew what I was going to do with my life.

Q: What do you love about the Park Cities or Preston Hollow community and why?

A: I’ve always said the Park Cities is the biggest, small town you’ll come across. It’s in the center of one of the largest metros in the nation, yet it is like living in a small town where everyone knows each other and supports one another, and I love that. It makes a large city feel really small.

Q: What is your favorite local store?

A: Saint Bernard Sports. It’s hard for me to walk out of that place without buying something.

Q: Where is the best place in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow for a power lunch – what do you order?

A: R&D Kitchen. Thai Tuna Roll.

Q: If there was ONE thing that you could change or improve in the community, what would it be?

A: On a shallow level, improve the East-to-West (and vice versa) transportation. The Park Cities is maybe two miles wide by it can take 20 minutes to drive across.

On a deeper level, I think in most wealthy communities, there is an unspoken pressure to look and act like everything in your life is perfect. In reality, we know that all people, including the wealthy and successful, have struggles, fears, anxieties, and hurts. I would like to see more people breaking through that pressure and being authentic and real; willing to share their brokenness with others.

Q: If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be and why?

A: “A Life of Excellence” by Richard Simmons (not the fitness instructor)

Q: If you could, what advice would you have for your teenage self and why?

A: Don’t be concerned with your image and just chase after Jesus. I spent most of my teenage years trying to build my own kingdom by seeking praise from other people. That’s an empty pursuit. Jesus is the ONLY thing that satisfies the thirst in our souls.

Q: What, to date, has been your most impressive or rewarding accomplishment in both your professional and personal life?

A: I don’t necessarily label these “accomplishments” but becoming a husband to Laura and a father to Ryan are the two most rewarding moments in my life.