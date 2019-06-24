20 Under 40: Tim Newman

Haynes and Boone

Education: Texas A&M University

Two things you’d learn looking at Tim Newman’s social media presence is that he’s ardent about being a parent to his 19-month-old son and that he recently traveled the state campaigning for president-elect of the Texas Young Lawyers Association after being nominated to run. What you might not realize is that he’s wanted to be a lawyer for as long as he can remember. Growing up in a small East Texas town, he said, “lawyers were the movers and shakers and had a real impact on the community.” Now a partner at Haynes and Boone investigations group, Tim began his career with the firm in 2008 as a summer associate and went full time after graduating from law school in 2009 and working for a federal judge for one year. He is the current president of the Texas Aggie Bar Association and serves on the boards of the Dallas Association-Young Lawyers and Texas Young Lawyers Association. Tim also serves on the CONNECT Board of Capital for Kids, a network of volunteer professionals who support an organization that educates, protects, and encourages the development of North Texas children.

Q: What has been your most rewarding accomplishment in both your professional and personal life?

A: My professional and personal lives converged in a special way on Thursday, Nov. 30, 2017. My son had just been born and was spending a few days in NICU. My wife was holding him for the first time when I got the news that I had made partner at Haynes and Boone. There was a real sense of personal and professional abundance.

Q: What is your favorite local store?

A: Hands down, Interabang Books. I love that place and wish I could go there every day. Our son Danny loves the kids’ section. My wife might vote for The Toy Maven because their gift selection helps her maintain her “cool aunt” status.

Did You Know?

I worked at a Christmas tree farm in high school.

Q: What was your first job and what did you learn from it?

A: My first professional job was as a law clerk to a federal judge in South Texas. The judge I worked for taught me that being successful as a professional requires more than just showing up. You’re the CEO of your own career. You have to own your work and take charge of your professional path.

Q: Where do you see yourself and/or your career 10 years from now?

A: Doing exactly what I’m doing. I became a lawyer because I wanted to help clients with their most important issues, and I wanted an opportunity to serve my community. I do both every day, and I work alongside some of the smartest and most genuine people I can imagine. I wouldn’t change a thing.

Q: What was your “lightbulb moment” that lead you to your career?

A: I don’t remember a time that being a lawyer wasn’t on my radar. In the small town where I grew up, lawyers were the movers and shakers and had a real impact on the community. I’ve always admired that ability to help people with their most important issues while serving those around you. I entertained other careers, but I always circled back to the law because I wanted that platform for service.

Q: Which leadership skills were the most challenging for you to develop and why?

A: Tough skin. I’m naturally a collaborator and want to get along with the people on my team. But being a leader means making decisions that will inevitably disappoint some of my team members. Learning that lesson and learning to stick to my guns under pressure has been difficult for me.

Q: What do you love about your community and why?

A: We love the sense of community in Northaven Park. Our son Danny loves to be outside, so we take lots of walks, and we know and talk with a lot of our neighbors along the way. Our neighbors keep an eye on our house when we travel. We also love that we have an outstanding elementary school walking distance from our house.

Q: Where is the best place in the Park Cities or Preston Hollow for a power lunch – what do you order?

A: I don’t know that it is a “power” lunch, but Mi Cocina is my “go to” for dining out. I love a good Mambo Taxi (extra sangria) with the poblano chicken enchiladas. And I love the lights at Highland Park Village around the holidays.

Q: If there was ONE thing that you could change or improve in the community, what would it be?

A: Finish Northaven Trail!!

Q: If you could buy a book (or rent a movie) for your neighbor, what would it be?

A: “Lonesome Dove” It’s the classic Texas movie.

Q: If someone made a movie of your life, what would the title be and who would play you?

A: “Driven,” featuring Daniel Craig. I may not be the smartest or most talented person in the room, but my skill set is hard work and discipline. And who wouldn’t want to be played by Daniel Craig?

Q: If we looked at your social media accounts, what would we learn about you?

A: I spend as much time with my family as I can, and I love to post pictures of our son, Danny. You would also learn that I just campaigned for president-elect of the Texas Young Lawyers Association, traveling the state and spreading the word about the public service arm of the State Bar of Texas.

Q: If you could, what advice would you have for your teenage self and why?

A: Get to know people and appreciate them for who they are. They may not have the same aspirations as you, but that doesn’t mean they’re not good people, and it doesn’t mean you can’t be friends with them.