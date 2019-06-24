Park Cities: Bye Bye to June 9 Storm Debris Piles

Highland Park crews finished over the weekend removing piles of tree debris from the June 9 storm.

“It’s estimated that we collected more than 1,800 cubic yards of debris, enough material to fill a 5,000-square-foot home,” town administrator Bill Lindley said on Monday.

To accomplish that, employees worked extended weekday hours and both Saturdays since the storm, he said. Republic, the town’s refuse service provider, sent two boom trucks, and the town rented a heavy-duty truck and wood chipper to expedite the process. Tree debris will be mulched and used for cover at the landfill.

The town has returned to its regular brush removal schedule.

University Park also has substantially completed debris removal.

“Private yard services are still backlogged, so a few new piles are still popping up,” said Steve Mace, the city’s director of communications and marketing.

The city estimated its workers had collected more than 1 million pounds of debris.

“Our parks and sanitation guys have worked nearly none-stop and deserve all the praise they have received,” Mace said.

The city suspended fees for bulk debris removal on June 10, and free removal will continue through June 29.

The city used social media in the aftermath of the storm to keep residents updated on the progress, he said, adding it is important to follow UP on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.