Count Down to North Texas Giving Day with Free Events

The 11th annual North Texas Giving Day is taking place on Sept. 19 but the 10-day period before this community-wide event allows for even more participation. There will be volunteer opportunities, scheduled giving, and free public events around North Texas.

Presented by the Communities Foundation of Texas (CFT), the North Texas Giving Day is an annual 18-hour online giving campaign designed to empower everyone in the community to give back and support local nonprofits and causes with an easy-to-use platform.

In 2018, $48 million was raised through more than 137,000 gifts benefiting 2,700 nonprofits.

This year, the CFT’s honorary chairs are Dirk and Jessica Nowitzki.

“The North Texas community has given so much to me and my family over the last 21 years, and we can’t think of a better way to get involved in the community that has supported me on and off the court,” said NBA Dallas Mavericks legend Dirk Nowitzki. “I challenge everyone to join us in beating another major record for Dallas by donating to your favorite non-profit on North Texas Giving Day.”

One of the featured events of the 10-day giving period prior to the North Texas Giving Day is the Dallas County Donation Station, Philanthropy Fair, and Family Festival at NorthPark Center. This event will take place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sept. 14 and host more than 30 nonprofits and hands-on activities for the whole family to enjoy.

From making kindness rocks with Children’s Craniofacial Association to face painting with Blue Caboose Children’s Fund, the Festival will give North Texans the opportunity to learn about some of the non-profits who benefit from the annual giving day.

To learn more about how to participate in the Giving Day this year, go to their website. Then get ready because from 6 a.m. to midnight on Sept. 19, thousands will participate in the largest community-wide giving event in the nation.

“With ten years under our belts, and the adored Nowitzki family at our side this North Texas Giving Day, we are brimming with excitement about the impact we can make for the thousands of nonprofits supporting tens of thousands of North Texans,” said Susan Swan Smith, Chief Giving Day officer at Communities Foundation of Texas. “Communities Foundation of Texas and our donors are proud to bring this tidal wave of good to the community for the 11th year and look forward to getting this party started.