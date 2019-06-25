Dallas Chocolate Festival Returns for 10th Year

Dallas Chocolate Festival, presented by DallasChocolate.org, is telling “The Story of Chocolate” for its tenth annual edition, Sept. 6-8, at the Fashion Industry Gallery (F.I.G.).

For the first time ever, the Festival will be holding the expo over two days, and a special 10th Anniversary multi-course chocolate dinner will be held on Aug. 17 at the Fairmont Dallas.

The dinner will feature two craft chocolate makers. Fairmont Executive Chef Jared Harms and Pastry Chef Cristal Gonzalez will create a five-course dinner with each dish incorporating fine chocolate and paired with wine or a cocktail. Legends of the American chocolate movement – Art Pollard of Amano Artisan Chocolate, Greg D’Alesandre of Dandelion Chocolate, Jael Rattigan of French Broad Chocolate, and Shannon Neffendorf and Jessica Young of Five Mile Chocolate – will be on hand to tell their stories of chocolate.

A VIP Festival from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 6 will be a fairy tale come true. VIP Party guests will have the first opportunity to explore, sample, and shop over 60 exhibitors, from chocolates and treats to cocktails and sweets. Light bites and adult beverages provided, and a spectacular chocolate fountain will flow. Guests will also receive a memorable gift bag. Tickets are limited.

The ultimate chocolate wonderland weekend awaits at the main event, which will take place from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. both Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 7 and 8.

Adults and children alike will be immersed in a chocolate paradise filled with spellbinding aromas, visual artistry, and mouthwatering flavors of the finest chocolates, leaving happily ever after. In addition to everyone’s favorite part of the Festival – the tastings from over 60 exhibitors – guests can learn every element of chocolate-making.

The weekend includes demonstrations and discussions from chefs and chocolate makers, lectures from industry experts, a kids’ area, food trucks, and more. Hands-on workshops, including guided tastings and chocolate-making classes, will also be available for an additional fee.

To manage engagement through the festival exhibitor hall, tickets are assigned an entry time at three points throughout the day: 11 a.m., 1 p.m. and 3 p.m.

For further details and to purchase tickets click here.