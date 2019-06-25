“Hello, Dolly!” Tickets Now on Sale

The producers of “Hello, Dolly!,” the Tony Award-winning Best Musical Revival, Dallas Summer Musicals (DSM), and Broadway Across America (BAA) announce that single tickets for the National Tour starring Broadway legend and North Texas native Betty Buckley are on sale now.

The musical arrives in Dallas July 17.

Single tickets for the musical start at $25 (pricing subject to change) and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Tony Award-winning Broadway legend Betty Buckley stars in “Hello, Dolly!” – the universally acclaimed smash that NPR calls “the best show of the year!” and the Los Angeles Times says “distills the mood-elevating properties of the American musical at its giddy best.” Winner of four Tony Awards including Best Musical Revival, director Jerry Zaks’ “gorgeous” new production (Vogue) is “making people crazy happy!” (The Washington Post).

Breaking box office records week after week and receiving unanimous raves on Broadway, this “Hello, Dolly!” pays tribute to the original work of legendary director/choreographer Gower Champion – hailed both then and now as one of the greatest stagings in musical theater history. Rolling Stone calls it “a must-see event. A musical comedy dream. If you’re lucky enough to score a ticket, you’ll be seeing something historic. Wow, wow, wow, indeed!”

Led by four-time Tony Award-winning director Jerry Zaks and choreographed by Tony Award winner Warren Carlyle, the entire creative team of the Broadway production will reprise their roles for the National Tour, including four-time Tony Award winner Santo Loquasto (Scenic & Costume Design), six-time Tony Award winner Natasha Katz (Lighting Design), Tony Award winner Scott Lehrer (Sound Design), Andy Einhorn (Music Direction), Tony Award winner Larry Hochman (Orchestrations), Tony Award winner Don Pippin (Vocal Arrangements), David Chase (Dance Arrangements), and Telsey + Company (Casting).

“Hello, Dolly!” began performances on Broadway on March 15, 2017, and officially opened on April 20, 2017. Having broken the record for the best first day of ticket sales in Broadway history, the box office record at the Shubert Theatre twelve times, and shattering The Shubert Organization’s all-time record ten times, the production ended its historic Broadway run on August 25, 2018.