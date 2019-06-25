Tuesday, June 25, 2019

James Beard Semifinalist Brings TexMex to Plaza at Preston Center

Bianca R. Montes

The team behind the excellent fried chicken and biscuits at Whistle Britches has something else to cluck about: a new Tex-Mex restaurant called Muchacho, Escape the Hatch reports.

Dallas chef Omar Flores, who earned multiple James Beard Award nods for his now-shuttered restaurant Casa Rubia, will open a Tex-Mex restaurant at the Plaza at Preston Center early September.

The 70-seat restaurant has a 30-seat outdoor patio and will take over space formerly operated by Taco Diner.

The restaurant will serve Tex-Mex classics influenced by the food Flores grew up eating in El Paso – but elevated.

Menu items will range from queso to fajitas, made with smoked and grilled meats.

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes

