James Beard Semifinalist Brings TexMex to Plaza at Preston Center

The team behind the excellent fried chicken and biscuits at Whistle Britches has something else to cluck about: a new Tex-Mex restaurant called Muchacho, Escape the Hatch reports.

Dallas chef Omar Flores, who earned multiple James Beard Award nods for his now-shuttered restaurant Casa Rubia, will open a Tex-Mex restaurant at the Plaza at Preston Center early September.

The 70-seat restaurant has a 30-seat outdoor patio and will take over space formerly operated by Taco Diner.

The restaurant will serve Tex-Mex classics influenced by the food Flores grew up eating in El Paso – but elevated.

Menu items will range from queso to fajitas, made with smoked and grilled meats.