Proud to Present Our 20 Under 40

I can still fondly remember one of my first interviews after being hired to work for People Newspapers nearly two years ago.

It was at a plaque dedication for a beloved Highland Park ISD teacher who was tragically killed in 1995 when rushing waters flooded McFarlin Boulevard. I first realized that day, how much our readers cared about their communities and how impressed they were with their neighbors – as they should be.

Nearly every person I spoke with at the dedication took a moment to lavish about someone “I needed to meet,” and that community boast has continued through the hundreds of interviews I’ve had since then. It’s why creating our 20 Under 40 special section last year was well deserved and why we chose to continue the tradition. The Park Cities and Preston Hollow neighborhoods are filled with locals who are changing the game in a list of industries, who give tirelessly to improving the lives of others through philanthropy work and volunteering, and who continue to make their respective communities flourish.

Like last year, this year I was blown away with the stellar nominations that poured into our office and am so proud to present the 20 young professionals our panel, which was comprised of a voice from each department at the newspaper, has selected. Some standouts include a woman who turned her own personal tragedy into a burgeoning nonprofit; those in the real estate game benchmarking innovative ways to propel the industry; and the youngest principal hired in Dallas ISD who led the first elementary school into the district to achieve IB authorization. In addition to our 20 Under 40, we also highlight two power couples that take squad goals to the next level and three local students as Youth on the Rise.

-Bianca R. Montes, Managing Editor