Dallas’ Mad Hatter Shane Walker Returns to Judge “Haute Hat” Contest at Luxury, Supercar Showcase

Elegant ladies and dapper gents in stylish hats will be strolling around the lush grounds of the Four Seasons Resort and Club Dallas at Las Colinas Saturday, Sept. 28 during the 3rd annual Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase.

Dallas’ Mad Hatter Shane Walker will judge the “Haute Hat” contest again this year. Men and women will compete on the Million Air Stage inside the Porsche Pavilion to be selected for the most creative, stylish and outrageous hats.

“I was astonished by the creativity and participation of last year’s Haute Hat contestants,” Walker said. “I anticipate even more Dappers and Divas strutting their stuff this year.”

Suggested attire for the day is Concours Casual, where guests are encouraged to pair a hat with their favorite resort-inspired ensemble while sporting comfortable shoes.

Shane Walker Designs will have a Pop-Up store in the Porsche Pavilion where ladies and gents can purchase some of his uniquely designed hats.

Highland Park Village will present a runway fashion show featuring looks from prestigious brands Alice + Olivia, St. John, Trina Turk, Theory, and MARKE in the climate-controlled Porsche Pavilion.

“The Park Place Luxury & Supercar Showcase is more than incredible cars, it is a lifestyle event,” said Liz Shafton, experiential marketing director for Park Place Dealerships. “In addition to fashion, guests will enjoy live music, pop up shops, and amazing food from premier restaurants and popular food trucks.”

Restaurants featured in the VIP Lounge include The French Room, LAW, III Forks, Cool River, Chop House Burger, Dallas Fish Market, Wild Salsa, Oven and Cellar, Outlaw Tap Room, Kai, Toulouse, Whiskey Cake, Texas de Brazil, Princi Italia, CRU Wine and Food Bar, Pacific Table, Cork & Pig Tavern, Make Your Life Sweeter, and Carlton Provisions.

Within the event will be a juried Collectors’ Concours, featuring a diverse selection of rare supercars, luxury, sports, vintage and classic cars from private collectors. The event also will include a Car Club Expo powered by Park Up Front as well as a Kid’s Zone complete with drivable cars for the littlest enthusiast.

The luxury lifestyle event benefits the Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation. Park Place Dealerships has donated a 2020 Lexus UX to be raffled at the Park Place Luxury Supercar Showcase.

Tickets for the raffle may be purchased online or by visiting Baylor Scott & White Irving Foundation at 1901 N. MacArthur Blvd. in Irving.

Tickets are $100 each and participants need not be present to win. Proceeds will benefit Baylor Scott & White Charles A. Sammons Cancer Center – Irving.

Event tickets range from $25 – $50 for general admission and $100 for VIP All Access, which includes the VIP Lounge with complimentary food and beverages from dozens of the area’s finest restaurants, tickets are on sale at LuxurySupercarShowcase.com.

VIP Tickets are limited and have sold out the previous two years.