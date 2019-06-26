Thursday, June 27, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Society 

GALLERY: Hilton Anatole Dallas Celebrates Its 40th

Staff Report 0 Comments , , , , ,

Since opening its doors in 1979, the Hilton Anatole has cemented its place as Dallas’s leading hotel with a seven-acre park, resort pool, rare collection of international art, 600,000-square-feet of space to host notable events and more.

To commemorate the occasion, a 40th Anniversary Celebration Dinner took place at the Anatole on Thursday, May 9 and included attendees such as Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta; Hilton EVP & President of the Americas, Danny Hughes; and Anatole owners, The Crow Family.

During the dinner, special recognition was given to four Anatole employees who have been with the hotel since inception.

(Courtesy photos)

You May Also Like

The Biscuit Bar Opens in Park Cities

Bianca R. Montes 0

The Leadership Key Club Meets Chief U. Renee Hall

Staff Report 0

Porsche 70th Anniversary at Park Place

Staff Report 0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *