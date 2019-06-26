GALLERY: Hilton Anatole Dallas Celebrates Its 40th

Since opening its doors in 1979, the Hilton Anatole has cemented its place as Dallas’s leading hotel with a seven-acre park, resort pool, rare collection of international art, 600,000-square-feet of space to host notable events and more.

To commemorate the occasion, a 40th Anniversary Celebration Dinner took place at the Anatole on Thursday, May 9 and included attendees such as Hilton CEO Chris Nassetta; Hilton EVP & President of the Americas, Danny Hughes; and Anatole owners, The Crow Family.

During the dinner, special recognition was given to four Anatole employees who have been with the hotel since inception.

