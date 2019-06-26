Wednesday, June 26, 2019

Community July Fourth 

Of U.S. Flags and Pecan Trees

Thank you to Douglas Scott and others who submitted photos for last year’s Fourth of July Parade Memories special section. Readers can still find that multipage look at the parade’s history here.

In this edition, find one of Scott’s submissions. Last year, we weren’t able to use his mid-1970s photo of the parade passing Highland Park Village, but it was one of my favorites, so I couldn’t resist sharing it this year.

Automotive designs have changed plenty since then, but the community’s enthusiasm for all things red, white, and blue remains as consistent as ever.

Public safety officials in Highland Park and University Park along with the parade organizers at the Rotary Club of Park Cities wanted me to provide one more reminder about exercising appropriate caution to keep this the safe and fun event we all love.

Don’t enter the road or let your children do so to retrieve candy or other thrown items. Keeping a clear buffer between parade watchers and participants protects us all, as does following the instructions of peace officers and parade volunteers.

Also, Rotarian Stan Wright wanted me to share a few tips about flag etiquette.

There’s no need to stand or salute those handheld flags many will wave on Independence Day, but even those should get respectful treatment. Please do not throw them on the ground.

There’s also no need to salute every larger flag that may pass during the parade, but when those carried by an honor guard or presented in a grouping with other flags pass, stand up to show respect, Wright reminds us.

Keeping the celebration respectful and safe helps all of us create more great memories of this wonderful community tradition.

Sadly, another community tradition is facing significant changes. Check the story about the Big Pecan Tree. The once grand monarch has played its role for years in Dallas County’s oldest community Christmas tree lighting celebration.

With the ailing tree in irreversible decline, town leaders are looking to remove it. They have talked about finding a way to thank the tree for its long service to the community.

Watch for details in the months ahead and stay grateful that life in the Park Cities remains so special.

See you on the Fourth.

William Taylor, editor of Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, shares a name and a birthday with his dad and a love for community journalism with his colleagues at People Newspapers. He joined the staff in 2016 after more than 25 years working for daily newspapers in such places as Alexandria, Louisiana; Baton Rouge; McKinney; San Angelo; and Sherman, though not in anywhere near that order. A city manager once told him that “city government is the best government” because of its potential to improve the lives of its residents. William still enjoys covering municipal government and many other topics. Follow him on Twitter @Seminarydropout. He apologizes in advance to the Joneses for any angry Tweets that might slip out about the Dallas Cowboys during the NFL season. You also can reach him at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

