The Union’s Final Phase of Development is Complete

The Union Dallas has completed the final phase of development as the remaining restaurants open in the anticipated retail portion of the property.

Most recently, Kotta Sushi Lounge (previously known as Minami) opened, offering an expansive menu of sushi rolls and Japanese entrees, plus a full bar. Serving traditional sashimi, maki rolls, and special rolls, Kotta’s sushi selection has a plethora of offerings. The restaurant also features authentic soups, salads, appetizers, and entrees and offers a special lunch menu with discounted roll combinations. Full menus are available here.

The project started with the opening of the 22-story office tower in October 2018, while the restaurants started opening in February and The Christopher, The Union’s luxury apartment complex, began welcoming tenants in March.

Following the successful launches of The Henry, Taco Lingo, and Tom Thumb, North Italia, a Sam Fox Restaurant concept and sister restaurant to The Henry, opened on May 1. More than your typical Italian restaurant, North Italia serves handmade pasta and pizzas as well as an irresistible selection of wines, beers, and craft cocktails. That same day, Creamistry, the made-to-order liquid nitrogen ice cream concept, opened their doors. Using all-natural ingredients with more than 60 flavors and toppings, Creamistry is a one-of-a-kind ice cream experience.