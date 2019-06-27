Introduce Kids to Philanthropy With Change Is Good Fundraiser

Mark your calendars for the 13th annual Change is Good fundraiser, which will be held from 3 to 6 p.m. Oct. 27 at the Community Partners of Dallas (CPD) headquarters.

Since 1989, CPD has ensured safety and restored dignity and hope to abused and neglected children by providing crucial resources and support to the caseworkers of Dallas County Child Protective Services. It offers items such as winter coats, diapers, holiday gifts, food, and more to send the abused children in the community the message that people do care.

To participate in the annual fundraiser, teens and children start collecting change during the summer by searching for loose coins around the house, going door to door, setting up lemonade stands, and more to raise money. At the fall event, they can turn in their funds for the chance to win exciting prizes.

Activities for the whole family will be present, including a DJ dance party for volunteers to celebrate their hard work.

This year’s chair families will be Emily and Nicholas Haddock with children Beatrice, Iris Anne, and Stinson; and Amy and Patrick McEvoy with children Grace, Ford and Georgia.

“We are so grateful to our wonderful chair families for supporting this year’s Change is Good,” said Paige McDaniel, president, and CEO of Community Partners of Dallas. “While our favorite Change is Good venue, Brook Hollow Golf Club, is under construction, for this one year only we are delighted to host the event at our brand new facility– providing a wonderful opportunity for attendees to see first-hand what a difference they are making in the lives of the abused and neglected kids we serve.”

Sponsorships begin at $550; tickets are $75 per adults and $30 per child and will be available on Oct. 1. For more information on how to get involved, visit CPD’s website or contact [email protected].