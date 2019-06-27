Paul Anka To Honor Sinatra at The Winspear in September

Tickets to Paul Anka’s performance titled “Anka Sings Sinatra: His Songs, My Songs, My Way” will go on sale at 10 a.m. June 28. Anka will perform his and Sinatra’s greatest hits at his show at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 17 at the Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House.

Born July 30, 1941, in Ottawa, Canada, into a close-knit family, Paul Anka didn’t waste time getting his life in music started. From an early age, he sang in a choir, studied piano, and honed his writing skills. By 13, he had his own vocal group, the Bobbysoxers. He spent the next few years songwriting and performing, and in the early ’60s, he became a junior associate of Sinatra and the Rat Pack.

“The Anka Sings Sinatra tour will honor a great artist who has influenced me more than anyone else throughout my career, Frank Sinatra,” Anka said. “It will also feature the hits that have spanned my career on this 60th anniversary year. It will be a night filled with his songs, my songs, my way.”

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $129.50 and can be purchased starting at 10 a.m. June 28 online, by phone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the Winspear box office, 2403 Flora Street.