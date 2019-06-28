AT&T Performing Arts Center Announces “Piff the Magic Dragon” in October

No, that’s not a typo you see. “Piff the Magic Dragon,” 50% comedian, 50% magician, and 100% dragon, will perform at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. Oct. 26 at the Wyly Theatre in the downtown Dallas Arts District. Tickets are now on sale.

After earning national acclaim as the standout star of NBC’s “America’s Got Talent” and “Penn & Teller: Fool Us,” “Piff The Magic Dragon” continues to win over audiences across the globe with his mythical mixture of wizardry, wit and sarcasm that ignites a one-of-a-kind comedy magic show you must see to believe.

Think Larry David in a dragon suit performing jaw-dropping magic tricks and you’re on the right track. Joined by his trusty sidekick Mr. Piffles, The World’s Only Magic Performing Chihuahua, the dynamic duo performs nightly at the world-famous Flamingo Casino in Las Vegas in the newly renamed Piff the Magic Dragon Theatre.

Ticket prices for “Piff the Magic Dragon” are $35.50 and $45.50 and can be purchased online, by phone at 214-880-0202, or in person at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Winspear Opera House Box Office, 2403 Flora Street.