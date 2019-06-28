GALLERY: Speakers for A Writer’s Garden Announced

Nikki Beneke, Chair of the 13th Annual A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon announced interior designer and author Bunny Williams and co-founder, president and CEO of Garden & Gun Rebecca Wesson Darwin as the featured speakers at the event to be held on Nov. 19 at the Dallas Arboretum and Botanical Garden.

The event benefits the Women’s Council of the Dallas Arboretum and A Woman’s Garden at the Dallas Arboretum.

The announcement was made at a celebration party graciously hosted by Karen and Craig Goodman at their home recently. Venise Stuart, president of the Women’s Council, welcomed the crowd and introduced Nikki, who thanked the hosts for their generous hospitality. She said a special thank you to Scott Murray of Murray Media for bringing in his sound system especially for this event, which was chaired by Regina Bruce and Joni Krieg. Julia Grace and Giana dePaul are underwriting chairs. She also recognized Nancy Bierman, who founded A Writer’s Garden Literary Symposium and Luncheon 13 years ago and thanked Fleur Couture for the flower arrangement centerpiece on the dining table.

There was a very positive reaction to one of Nikki’s favorite quotes from Audrey Hepburn when she said, “To plant a garden is to believe in tomorrow.” Nikki went on to say that throughout history, gardens and nature have always been associated with notions of Mother Earth and femininity. A Woman’s Garden, this event’s beneficiary, is the incredible jewel of the Dallas Arboretum and recognized for its own unique history.

