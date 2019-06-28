HarborChase Raises Alzheimer’s Awareness with Longest Day

HarborChase of the Park Cities, a luxury senior living community, recently participated in The Longest Day to raise awareness and funds for the Alzheimer’s Association.

The free and public event was held at the community (located at 5917 Sherry Lane). On The Longest Day, thousands of people worldwide were encouraged to host an activity they are passionate about.

The “Art of Caregiving” event featured eight interactive sessions highlighting the power of music and movement, reminiscence, nurturing and more. The event raised funds and awareness of the commitment, community support and ongoing research efforts of the Alzheimer’s Association. In addition, the event celebrated the dedicated alliance of caregivers who demonstrate compassion and patience daily.

HarborChase of the Park Cities also offered a unique sensory simulation called Dementia Live, which was designed to give participants a brief glimpse of what it’s like to live with Alzheimer’s.

“There are countless ways caregivers can engage a person who is living with dementia,” said Molly Meyer, director of life enrichment. “Research suggests that artistic engagement eases the anxiety, tension, and depression that many people living with Alzheimer’s experience.

“It’s also believed that artistic endeavors enhance positive energy, increase self-esteem, and sometimes even stimulate memories. The Longest Day is held annually on the summer solstice because the duration of sunrise-to-sunset events symbolizes the challenging journey of those living with Alzheimer’s disease and their caregivers. Many people have been impacted by this disease, including myself, so it’s important to show those who are fighting this disease that they are not alone.”

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, the disease is a global epidemic. To give a perspective on the impact of this disease, every 65 seconds someone in the United States is diagnosed with Alzheimer’s.

“It’s important to educate individuals about the challenges caregivers face,” said Meyer. “From financial problems to isolation and sometimes depression, they have a difficult job. Our goal was to show the public how caregivers provide for those living with Alzheimer’s or dementia.

“We also wanted to answer any questions people may have had and raise awareness about what the Alzheimer’s Association does. This was a meaningful event with giveaways and fun for all ages. We had a representative at the community who participated in some of the sessions and also answered questions people may have. It was a fantastic event and we can’t wait to do it again next year.”