MIXT Offers Customizable Options for Everyone

The recently-opened MIXT in Uptown Dallas provides fresh and fast healthy food for guests to choose from pre-set, seasonal menus or customize on their own plate using the ingredients as a guide.

We recently stopped by for a taste.

After perusing their salad, seasonal plates, and grain bowl options, I decided to try the Pacifica grain bowl, featuring quinoa, black beans, grilled chicken, and freshly-sliced mango with a cilantro jalapeño vinaigrette on top. After mixing my grain bowl together, it was beautifully presented to me with long strips of mango on top, highlighting the array of colors that made up my meal.

I also tasted items from their Seasonal Plates section, where guests can select options from three categories: farm + sea, homemade sauce, and market sides. I tasted the braised Tuscan chicken with a homemade spicy Korean barbecue sauce. Paired with my choice of roasted rainbow carrots and grilled broccoli, the warm meal served as a comforting choice for the rainy day outside.

Thirsty? MIXT also provides beer, wine, and kombucha on tap, along with a refreshing hibiscus and strawberry lemonade.

The Dallas location, located at McKinney & Olive in Uptown, offers an easy online ordering and pick-up system using their website, making it even faster to grab lunch on the go.

Mixt also partner with Bonton Farms—a local nonprofit dedicated to bringing fresh produce, nutrition classes and employment opportunities to a former food desert in South Dallas; and also collaborates with Fusion to aid in the city’s efforts of reducing and recycling food waste.