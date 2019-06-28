Scheffler Starts Pro Career at Byron Nelson

Scottie Scheffler is anxious to break through for his first professional victory, but his golf game is headed in the right direction.

(ABOVE: Scottie Scheffler is enjoying success during his first full professional season, playing primarily on the Web.com Tour. Photos by Chris McGathey)

That’s how the Highland Park graduate was feeling after an encouraging performance at the Byron Nelson Invitational, where he finished in a tie for 35th place. He played all four rounds below par at Trinity Forest Golf Club.

“We got some tough conditions the first couple of days, and I thought I played all right,” Scheffler said. “I kind of struggled on the weekend and couldn’t really get anything going, but overall, not a horrible week.”

Scheffler, 23, is playing his first full professional season after graduating from the University of Texas. He has competed regularly on the second-tier Web.com Tour, where he’s ranked in the top five overall.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Playing week to week suits me better than practicing a lot at home.” -Scottie Scheffler

While he’s still awaiting his first win, it feels inevitable after a series of close calls. Scheffler was the runner-up at tournaments this spring in Savannah and Nashville and has placed in the top 10 in more than half of his starts.

He’s also made the cut in all three of his PGA Tour appearances this season, including a top-20 showing at the Texas Open in San Antonio in March.

“My game is in a good spot. I just need to play good, consistent golf,” Scheffler said. “I just need to put it all together for one week. I’ve been close.”

After leading the Scots to multiple state championships, Scheffler had a decorated amateur career before turning pro, which means a much busier schedule of travel, practice, and competition.

“It’s been a lot of fun. Playing week to week suits me better than practicing a lot at home,” Scheffler said. “I spend too much time on the range sometimes, so it’s nice to get out and play and figure things out that way.”

Scheffler received a sponsor’s exemption for this year’s Byron Nelson, just like he did during his previous appearance in 2014 when he was still in high school. He tied for 22nd place that year when the tournament was still at TPC Las Colinas in Irving.

This year’s Byron Nelson was Scheffler’s second competitive tournament on the links-style course at Trinity Forest, after a college event there a couple of years ago.

He was followed by large crowds during each of his rounds, in part because he played the first two days alongside former Cowboys quarterback Tony Romo, who also received an exemption.

“I had a lot of support. It was a good experience. I saw some old friends,” he said. “It’s nice to have a week to catch up with everybody. It’s great playing at home.”