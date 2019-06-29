GALLERY: Inaugural Sneaker Soirée

On June 7, Dallas-based family violence agency, The Family Place, hosted their inaugural Young Partners of The Family Place Sneaker Soirée. The event, which encourages young adults in the Dallas community to “take strides to end family violence”, was held at the Mavs Gaming Facility.

This year’s Sneaker Soirée co-chairs were Connie Babikian, Mary Catherine Finney and JD Roberts. Guests wore sneakers with their best cocktail attire to “walk in the shoes” of victims of family violence. Upon arrival, guests saw client’s shoes displayed with their stories so attendees could experience what the victims they came out to support have survived.

Dallas young professionals raised funds and awareness while dancing to the tunes of DJ Steffi Burns, sipping on Oak and Eden whiskey and Impeccable Rosé Brut at the Whiskey/Bubble Bar, and getting to pose for some “cheeky” sketches by The Original Butt Sketch. Attendees entered to win multiple raffle prizes including Golden Goose sneakers, tickets to Dallas sporting events and gift cards to some favorite Dallas spots.

The Family Place is taking great strides to empower victims of family violence by providing safe housing, counseling, and other programming to inspire social change.

(Courtesy photos)