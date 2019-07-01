Crime Reports June 24 – 30

SKULDUGGERY OF THE WEEK: OUTLAW MUSIC

Reported at 11:46 a.m. June 28: An identity thief on June 20 used a MasterCard belonging to a woman who lives in the 4600 block of Lorraine Avenue to purchase a $1,499 musical instrument online from a store called ZZounds. The crooked musician picked up the package on June 25 from a FedEx store on Preston Road.

HIGHLAND PARK

27 Thursday

Reported at 7:49 a.m.: Whoever stole expensive jewelry from a home in the 3500 block of Gillon Avenue between 8 p.m. June 23 and 5 p.m. June 27 got a $40,000 2.2 caret platinum solitaire diamond ring and a $20,000 1.55 caret ladies’ platinum stud diamond earring but left a matching earring behind. The pieces were discovered missing from a closet after workers had been in the home packing in preparation for a move across the street.

30 Sunday

After running two stop signs, a black Chevrolet Avalanche with an out-of-state license plate hopped a curb on Airline Road, crossed the grassy median, and escaped police pursuit as it headed southbound on the Central Highway service road.

UNIVERSITY PARK

24 Monday

A shoplifter took a Tumi purse worth $525 at 1:20 p.m. from Bag ‘N Baggage at The Plaza at Preston Center.

At 1:50 p.m., a 74-year-old woman Snider Plaza was pulled down from behind while loading groceries into the back of her car. The man who stole her purse then jumped into a 1999 black Ford F-150 pickup truck, which drove away. The purse, worth $75, contained $100 in cash, a $50 wallet, her drivers license, a checkbook, two credit cards, Medicare cards, a $50 pair of sunglasses, a $1,000 iPhone, and the $500 keys to the woman’s 2013 Lexus.

At 11:37 p.m., a customer attempted to pay with $200 in counterfeit money at the CVS at Mockingbird Lane and Central Expressway.

25 Tuesday

Reported at 3:19 p.m.: A 22-year-old woman pulled into the drive-thru lane at InterBank on Lovers Lane and attempted to cash a check worth $980. For identification purposes, the woman presented a Mexico ID card and a debit card. Bank officials determined that the debit card had been canceled; the woman, when told this, fled the scene in her grey 2000 Toyota CRV.

While visiting a playground on Daniel Avenue, a 33-year-old woman fell victim to a purse snatcher at 3:58 p.m. The purse, a Louis Vuitton worth $1,500, contained a $1,000 wallet, a pair of $400 Burberry sunglasses, $100 in gift cards, six credit cards, a drivers license, a checkbook, and $20 in cash.

Between 3 and 4 p.m., a burglar took a $15 wallet containing a drivers license, a Home Depot gift card, and a debit card from a green Ford F-150 truck parked in the 4100 block of Hanover Street.

While a 52-year-old woman ate with friends at Hillstone in The Plaza at Preston Center, a burglar took from her white 2016 BMW X5 a $1,200 Louis Vuitton purse, containing a $800 Wang wallet, a $800 Cannon camera, a $100 handbag, a $500 scarf, and a $2,000 Chanel item.

26 Wednesday

Talk about a surprise: A man walked into his garage at the 3500 block of McFarlin Boulevard at 9:50 a.m. and saw a stranger standing inside, holding $1,000 in sporting equipment and $300 in lawn equipment. The stranger bolted for a white Chevy Silverado which then drove off.

Reported at 10:46 a.m.: the June 25 theft of $300 worth of clothing, a $250 pair of Raybans, and a set of keys to a Mercedes worth $500 from a backpack at a home in the 3400 block of Lovers Lane.

28 Friday

A 51-year-old man reported at 1:07 p.m. from the 2900 block of Dyer Street that his information had been used fraudulently at banks, online, and at medical facilities.

What happened after a 36-year-old man who lives in the 3200 block of Milton Avenue left his black 2016 Ford F-150 unlocked with the keys and $2,000 in Dell computer equipment inside at 6:30 p.m.? At 8 p.m., he reported it stolen.

29 Saturday

A gray 2008 Land Rover, parked at the 2700 block of Milton Avenue, was run into by a gray 2018 Nissan Rogue at 12:33 a.m. The driver of the Nissan Rogue did not leave any information.

Reported at 1:15 a.m.: A blue 2004 Honda Pilot, parked at the 3400 block of Caruth Boulevard, was run into by another vehicle. The driver of the offending vehicle did not leave any information.

Reported at 5 p.m.: A blue 2018 Ford F-150 was stolen from the 4800 block of Marquette Street.