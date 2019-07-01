Fair Park to Host 4th of July Celebration

Fair Park will host to a day of family fun and fireworks at Fair Park Fourth this Thursday, July 4, starting at 3 p.m.

The event will be free and open to the public and feature music, food and beverage, and family fun, plus a spectacular firework show at 9:30 p.m.

On the Fair Park grounds, other attractions will be available, including water inflatables, lawn games, face painters, animal balloon makers, and more Access to the Swan Boats and additional concession stands will be available in Cotton Bowl Plaza and along Grand Avenue as well.

New this year, children will have a chance to “touch-a-truck” as there will be a local firetruck and police car on display in the Court of Honor from 5 till 7 p.m.

Starting at 7 p.m., the Dallas Winds will perform live at Leonhardt Lagoon.

After the Dallas Winds performance, guests can view the fireworks show, presented by Oncor and Friends of Fair Park, from inside Cotton Bowl Stadium, the State Fair of Texas Midway, or various other locations throughout the Fair Park grounds.

In addition to enjoying the Independence Day activities, attendees are invited to check out the variety of attractions housed in Fair Park year-round. Texas Discovery Gardens will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Admission is priced at $10 for adults, $8 for seniors 60 and older, and $5 for children age 3-11 – children 2 and under are free. Visitors can stop by and enjoy the blooming gardens, butterfly sanctuary, and nature exhibits all day long.

The Children’s Aquarium at Fair Park will be open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Admission is priced at $8 for adults and $6 for children age 3 to 11 and seniors age 65 and older, with free admission for children age 2 and under. The Old Mill Inn restaurant and patio will be open from 11 a.m. to 9:30 p.m.

The African American Museum will be open and offering free admission from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. The Hall of State will be open and offering free admission from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.