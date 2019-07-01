“Old Jews Telling Jokes” Opens July 11 in Richardson

A limited engagement of the Broadway hit “Old Jews Telling Jokes” will premiere July 11 at the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts and Corporate Presentations Bank of America Theatre.

The visiting production will continue through July 28.

“Old Jews Telling Jokes,” which has been called a “pickle-barrel full of giggles,” showcases five actors in a revue-type production that pays tribute to and reinvents classic jokes of the past and present. It celebrates the rich tradition of Jewish humor and all the rabbis, complaining wives, fed-up husbands, patience-challenged physicians, gossiping ladies, and competitive men, populating it.

The show is for 21 and over only.

The regular performance schedule is Thursday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Friday at 8 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sunday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.

Ticket prices range from $39 to $65 and may be purchased online, by phone at 972-744-4650 or in person at the Eisemann Center, 2351 Performance Dr. in Richardson.

The humor is suggestive and even raunchy as the ‘Old Jews’ make fun of themselves as well as followers of every other religion. Said producer Philip Roger Roy, “Think Catskills comedy with jokes, songs, stories, skits, and routines. The humor is reminiscent of the great Jewish comedians from Buddy Hackett and Alan King to Tom Lehrer, and more.

The Huffington Post called the show, “a non-stop laugh fest”, New York Times called it “Hilarious … magnificent, enduring rhythm of Jewish humor!”.