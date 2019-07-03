Renew Beauty Unveils Fire and Ice Facial

If you want the results of a peel without the healing time; I have a new facial to tell you about. Or you can ask the likes of Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow who’ve raved about similar “red carpet” treatments.

Renew Beauty Med Spa at NorthPark Center has recently unveiled it Fire & Ice Facial – a safe treatment that’s said to set your skin a glow (no fireworks needed).

The Fire & Ice Facial at Renew Beauty is unique in that your skin will not peel – but have all the benefits of a peel! The signature Fire & Ice facial includes deep cleansing and exfoliation to reduce imperfections and minimize pore size.

The enzymes, active ingredients, and antioxidants used in the facial are said to improve uneven skin tone by gently resurfacing and detoxifying. The purifying of the skin is achieved with the “fire” elements, an unbuffered glycolic and botanical blend of antioxidants including sugar cane extract, retinol, and niacin-amide followed by deep hydration with the Ice mask, which contains aloe Vera, green tea and rosemary extract.

For more information about this treatment, visit Renew Beauty online or call 214-225-4186.