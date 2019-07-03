Wednesday, July 3, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Living Well 

Renew Beauty Unveils Fire and Ice Facial

Bianca R. Montes 0 Comments

If you want the results of a peel without the healing time; I have a new facial to tell you about. Or you can ask the likes of Halle Berry and Gwyneth Paltrow who’ve raved about similar “red carpet” treatments.

Renew Beauty Med Spa at NorthPark Center has recently unveiled it Fire & Ice Facial – a safe treatment that’s said to set your skin a glow (no fireworks needed).

The Fire & Ice Facial at Renew Beauty is unique in that your skin will not peel – but have all the benefits of a peel! The signature Fire & Ice facial includes deep cleansing and exfoliation to reduce imperfections and minimize pore size.

The enzymes, active ingredients, and antioxidants used in the facial are said to improve uneven skin tone by gently resurfacing and detoxifying. The purifying of the skin is achieved with the “fire” elements, an unbuffered glycolic and botanical blend of antioxidants including sugar cane extract, retinol, and niacin-amide followed by deep hydration with the Ice mask, which contains aloe Vera, green tea and rosemary extract.

For more information about this treatment, visit Renew Beauty online or call 214-225-4186.

Bianca R. Montes

Bianca Montes is an award-winning journalist with a background in crime and government reporting and an obsession with all things culture and arts. She serves as the Managing Editor for Park Cities People and Preston Hollow People, curating content for the Living Well and Faith sections, as well as producing the Fall and Spring society sections and 20 Under 40. From luncheons to galas to exhibition openings to new Dallas restaurants, you can find her out and about on Instagram @Bianca_TBD or @peoplenewspapers. You can also reach her by email at [email protected]. For the latest news, click here to sign up for our newsletter.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *