Behind the Redesign of Mi Cocina’s Monkey Bar

The hush hush spot atop Highland Park Village’s Mi Cocina recently reopened, showing off a lighter look with furnishings imported from recent travels, an outdoor terrace, and an Instagramable food and libation menu that falls in line with MiCo’s back-to-its-roots mentality.

Did we mention it’s triple the space?

In addition to expanding Monkey Bar’s square footage, the seating, cocktail tables, and sconces were all updated, along with a new brass-trimmed bar face and shelving. Mexican tiles from the 1960s are used in the bathroom, wooden dining chairs were crafted from naturally fallen trees by Oak Cliff’s Sean Springer, custom upholstery was fabricated by Cuellar, and cocktail tables were hand-formed by Fife Metal Works.

