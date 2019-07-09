Friends of Wilkinson Center Announce 6th Annual Spirit of Taos

It’s time to start searching for a little bit of fringe and turquoise.

The sixth annual The Spirit of Taos is making an exciting move this year to The Hall on Dragon in the heart of the Design District.

Chaired by Ellen Estee, with honorary chairs Missy Huber and Melanie and Jim Myers, the Sept. 14 event will include cocktails, a seated dinner, a raffle, silent and live auctions, and live entertainment by Special Edition Band – all with the relaxed vibe of Taos, New Mexico, known as the Soul of the Southwest.

“I am so thrilled to chair this year’s The Spirit of Taos in support of Wilkinson Center,” remarked event chair Ellen Estee. “I passionately believe in Wilkinson Center’s mission to transform the lives of Dallas families by providing pathways to self-sufficiency with dignity and respect. I hope the community will join me and our amazing honorary chairs to ensure a sell-out of our sixth annual event.”

Sponsorships and tickets are available now.

For information contact Wilkinson Center Event Manager Andrea Jones by email or visit the Wilkinson Center online.

Since 1982, Wilkinson Center has provided hope for a brighter future for thousands of Dallas County families in crisis. Wilkinson Center’s mission is to transform the lives of Dallas families by providing pathways to self-sufficiency with dignity and respect.