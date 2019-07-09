Jeff Goldblum To Play at Strauss Square

Jeff Goldblum has ditched the dinosaurs and will be showing off his piano skills with band The Mildred Snitzer Orchestra live at 8 p.m. Sept.19 at Strauss Square.

Goldblum has been lending his uniquely wry charm and unpredictable edge to films like “Jurassic Park,” “The Fly,” and “The Big Chill” for more than four decades. Perhaps you’ve noticed in his films, but the actor is also a talented pianist and will be coming to Dallas hosted by the nonprofit AT&T Performing Arts Center.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m.

The jazz show-meets-musical hootenanny will feature a guitar, bass, sax, and drums to complement Goldblum’s piano prowess and electric personality for a high-energy traditional jazz music performance that brings the audience to its feet. A captivating and hilarious performer, Goldblum’s quirk, intelligent and suave humor makes for an incredibly special evening.

Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $150.00 and can be purchased online at www.attpac.org or by phone at 214-880-0202 beginning at 10 a.m. July 12.