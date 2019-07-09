Park Cities Resident Receives IIAT Lifetime Achievement Award

The Independent Insurance Agents of Texas (IIAT) has announced that Frank Swingle, Jr., founder and CEO of Swingle Collins & Associates in Dallas, was named the 2019 Drex Foreman Award winner at IIAT’s Insurcon.

As a Park Cities resident and former Salesmanship Club president, Swingle has strong community ties in both the Park Cities and Preston Hollow. He has served as president and chairman of the Byron Nelson PGA Tour golf tournament and on the board of the Salvation Army.

Swingle founded Swingle Collins & Associates 37 years ago based on his commitment to helping successful business owners in the North Texas area. His agency’s ability to meet their clients’ risk management needs while attracting great talent and shareholders has resulted in the agency becoming one of the largest independent insurance brokerages in Texas.

“Frank has established perhaps the strongest internal education program in the industry,” said outgoing IIAT chair Jeff Brady, president and CEO of Brady, Chapman, Holland & Associates in Houston.

“He has demonstrated his commitment to helping his employees learn the art of insurance and become true masters of our trade. It is engrained in their culture.”

Whether engaging with the community, business owners, or the agency, Swingle attributes his success to his adherence to his core values. Under his leadership, Swingle Collins & Associates has received many accolades, including:

Insurance Journal “Top 100 Property/Casualty Agency” for the past three years;

Cornerstone Awards recipient for both commercial and personal lines;

A “Best” Practices Agency” for more than 20 years; and

Dallas Business Journal “Best Places to Work.”

“I’m tremendously honored to receive this award. I couldn’t be here without my wonderful family and my phenomenal teammates,” he said. “None of us could be here without the wonderful environment we have in Texas to sell insurance,” said Frank.