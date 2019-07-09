Tips Sought in Serial Burglars in HP, UP

“The suspects sought in connection with the Highland Park burglaries have been determined to be responsible for eight additional offenses in the City of University Park,” said Lt. Lance Koppa, HPDPS public information officer. “In total, this crew has been identified in thirteen residential burglaries, all of which were committed in the same manner. The community is being reminded that these burglaries are being committed by multiple suspects. The release of the still images is an effort by law enforcement to identify, locate, and arrest all suspects connected with these overnight break-ins.”

To submit information about these burglaries, call Crime Stoppers at 1-877-373- 8477. Callers may submit tips to Crime Stoppers anonymously.

Tips leading to an arrest and indictment may be eligible for a cash reward from Crime Stoppers.