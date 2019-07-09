Turtle Creek Park Undergoing Rebranding

The first step in rebranding old Lee Park in Turtle Creek was taken on July 2.

Banners were unveiled at what is currently called Turtle Creek Park, located on Turtle Creek Boulevard in the Turtle Creek and Oak Lawn neighborhoods, with the word “CARE” most visible.

The Park Board voted to permanently rename the park in early April.

Modeled after the Central Park Conservancy in New York, the Turtle Creek Conservancy raises essential private funds to give elevated care to Turtle Creek Park and Arlington Hall “for today and tomorrow,” according to officials.

The public is invited to learn more about the Conservancy’s mission at a Mix & Mingle event planned for 6:30 p.m. July 18 at ORNO, located at 3908 Cedar Springs Road. More information on the rebranding of the park will be announced then.