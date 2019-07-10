14 Reasons to Go Out to Eat

There’s no time of year better for dining than the summer season. From taking advantage of some of Dallas’ best patios to celebrating Bastille Day with French classics, there’s absolutely no reason to Uber Eat and chill.

Celebrate Bastille Day

Bullion

400 Record St.

Harking back to his roots in the Loire Valley, Michelin-Star-awarded Chef/Owner Bruno Davaillon will feature a three-course menu at Bullion in honor of Bastille Day, the French national holiday, for lunch or dinner on July 12 and 13. The three-course menu includes traditional French dishes such as salade de foie gras, bouillabaisse comme sur la Riviera and Clafoutis aux cerises for $75. Wine pairings are available for each course for $48 or enjoy a traditional Apértif Français on the rocks or with tonic for just $8 each including Suze, Lillet, Salers, and more. Make your reservations now at exploretock.com/bullion.

Rise Souffle

Inwood Village

Time to grab your French berets. All Rise locations will be celebrating Bastille Day from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. this Sunday. Their famous Cherry Claufoutis will be served, French flags will be waving in the wing and Mimes will make a special appearance at some locations. Rise also will be giving away gifts to guests dressed in Bastille outfits (pets included).

The French Room

The Adolphus Hotel

This Bastille Day, The French Room will take off it’s refined, fine-dining hat to host a lively, music-filled brunch in honor of the French holiday. Bastille Day Brunch, held from noon to 4 p.m. July 14, will feature live music, a three-course brunch menu, and champagne all hosted by “America’s Sassiest Lifestyle Guru”, Steve Kemble. For $80 a person, guests will be able to select a dish from three courses with offerings such as Melon Soup, Cassoulet, and Pan Perdu. Reservations are recommended and can be secured by calling 214-651-3615 or by visiting The French Room website. Complimentary valet will be provided.

Uchiba & Uchi Dallas

2817 Maple Ave.

Uchi is joining some of our French favorites this year, celebrating Bastille Day with a couple of renowned Champagne houses. Chef Alex Astranti will craft a six-course dinner to pair with Ruinart and Krug champagnes. The event, costing $195, will begin at 6 p.m. Sunday with light bites and cocktails and dinner will take place in a private room at Uchi at 6:30 p.m. Reservations required. Call 214-855-5454 to secure your seat.

Al Fresco Dining

La La Land Kind Cafe

5626 Bell Ave.

The popular, bright and cheery Dallas coffee shop that opened in March has become an extremely “Instagrammable” spot. And their patio is no exception. With the freshly painted white walls adorned with green shrubs, chic patio furniture and string lights for when the sun goes down. Go around the corner from the patio towards the front of the renovated 100-year-old house and you will find an old-fashioned bright yellow truck with “La La Land Kind Café” written on the side–perfectly matching their bright yellow cups. While you’re there, make sure to pick up one of their massive ooey gooey chocolate chip cookies known as the “La La Cookie”

Speaking of patios, here are a couple of our favorites that are pup friendly:

Blatt Beer & Table | Preston Hollow Village

Nothing says summer fun like an ice cream shake, a burger, and your dog. Blatt Beer & Table brings people (and dogs) together to enjoy craft beer and curated pub food.

Flower Child | All Locations

This health-focused purveyor makes everything from scratch using fresh ingredients to satisfy any vegetarian, vegan, paleo, or just a hungry stomach. Grab a fresh-made salad, signature lemonade or juice and enjoy some ‘me time’ out on the patio with your pooch.

The Biscuit Bar | SMU

Biscuits with a side of Southern hospitality for humans and pets. The fast-casual concept is slinging biscuits, tots & taps and boasts an outdoor patio with unique murals and televisions. Sip on an inventive cocktail while you enjoy Southern goodness on a biscuit.

Seasonal Offerings

Bartaco

Preston Center

Have you heard about bartaco’s summer sips? They are a collection of cocktails made in-house with freshly squeezed juices that are so delicious, they make the guests feel like they are on a beach and not in Dallas. Just in time for National Mojito Day, bartaco will be featuring their Mojito Tinto from July 11-16. The Tinto is a take on the mojito, which includes bartaco’s house rum and is layered in sunrise style, so when drinking from the straw, it will start off sweet and spiced and finish crisp and tart. Later in the month, the eatery will show off a delightful gin cocktail called the Reviver; a pisco sour named Float Like a Dragonfly; and will celebrate National Tequila Day with the Red Sonja. The drink has a spicy zing with ginger and jalapeno and includes quinquina giving it a sweet herbal note.

Eatzis

5600 Lovers Lane (all locations)

Eatzi’s Market & Bakery, the European style market featuring chef-crafted meals for the taking, has launched its line-up of new menu items just in time for the summer season. Eatzi’s new summer dishes include a refreshing Citrus Chile Watermelon Salad with Texas watermelon, ancho chile, fresh herbs, lemon and lime;Mixed Berry & Cream Pie, a fresh blueberry and blackberry pie with a sour cream filling topped with an oatmeal brown sugar crust; Carb Conscious Korean BBQ Chicken, served with garlic-herbed broccolini and turmeric roasted cauliflower; Korean BBQ Lettuce Wraps; Korean BBQ Chicken Thighs; and Pesto Parmesan Couscous tossed with red bell peppers, pine nuts, raisins, fresh basil pesto and a hint of lemon.

Elm Street Cask & Kitchen

1525 Elm St.

Jackie Kennedy Onassis lives on as one of the most notable style icons of her time, but it wasn’t just her fashion that set her apart. The former first lady is also known for elevating the role of the cocktail, said to be the first to introduce pre-dinner drinks to the White House.

In honor of Jackie O’s birthday this July, Elm Street Cask & Kitchen is serving up Kennedy-inspired cocktails all month. The specialty sips including the Lady Onassis, prepared with Lillet Blanc, Brut, cucumber, orange bitters, and fresh strawberries, and the John F. Kennedy prepared with Diplomatico Rum, Jefferson’s Ocean Bourbon, simple syrup and chocolate bitters. Both cocktails are available for $12 throughout the month of July.

Local

2936 Elm St.

Summer has officially arrived! And LOCAL, an established 16-year-old landmark restaurant located in Deep Ellum, is celebrating the season by offering several new summer menu items in addition to its popular modern American menu. To add to the summer celebration, guests can enjoy the occasion with a complimentary signature East Texas Peach Bellini and peach sorbet or a Sake Bomb featuring Deep Ellum’s own Trinity Cider on tap with lychee sorbet. The summer specials include: Comeback Creek roasted summer corn soup; spring pea guacamole served with Silvia’s authentic corn tortilla chips; charcuterie board with homemade saltines and rosemary flatbread; crispy fried chicken with grilled Texas toast and thyme honey butter, and grilled Angus ribeye filet served with hand-cut fries, warm heirloom tomato, and spring onion and fennel relish. Guests can finish these savory bites off with lavender lemon pound cake served with Meyer lemon ice cream and whipped lemon curd or warm blueberry cake with Madeira-spiked blueberry compote. These limited time items are available through Labor Day weekend.

Liberty Burger

All locations

Liberty Burger is continuing the exclusive off-the-menu burger, Show Me the Shoyu, through the month of July. The burger is made with a bison patty blended with sautéed cremini mushrooms topped with a shoyu glaze, Swiss cheese, caramelized onions, butter lettuce, sautéed mushrooms, and basil garlic aioli. Liberty Burger’s July beneficiary will be Duck Team 6 – Street Dog Rescue. One dollar from each burger sold will help the organization bring awareness to stray, abused, neglected, and homeless dogs in the Dallas area.

One Sette

2614 McKinney Ave.

There’s no better way to end a weekend than with a hardy plate of smoked meats, bottomless Mimosas, and a cleverly-themed party. So dust off your cowboy boots and mosey on over to this Uptown hot-spot for their last pop-up brunch of the year. The Dukes & Boots themes meal will take place from 2 to 5 p.m. this Sunday, July 14. “We wanted to make our last pop-up brunch of the year one to remember,” said Brandon Nugent, who co-operates the eatery with his brother Chris Nugent. The brothers have planned an afternoon filled with hay bales, nostalgic red and white checkered table cloths, a custom drink menu, as well as a few other surprise Instagrammable-moments up their sleeves. Walk-ins are welcome, however, Dallasites are encouraged to purchase tables in advance, where minimums start at $250, as seating is limited. Bottomless Mimosas and a plate of BBQ are $25 each and can be applied to the minimum of the table. And, unlike previous brunches, there is no limit to the number of guests that can sit at each table. For more details or to reserve your spot, call 214.258.6700