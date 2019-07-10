Sing Along With Broadway’s Best at DSM’s Gala in November

Want to support the arts and catch a great show at a discounted price? Tickets for Dallas Summer Musicals An Evening with the Best of Broadway go on sale at 10 a.m. this Friday.

DSM will celebrate the magic of musical theatre and the culmination of a successful annual Gala by bringing an extraordinary trio of award-winning women to the Music Hall at Fair Park for one night only (Nov. 10).

The lineup will include Tony Award winner Kelli O’Hara and Olivier Award winner Amber Riley. The event will be hosted by Tony Award winner and Kennedy Center Honoree Chita Rivera (above), along with surprise special guests throughout the evening.

A versatile actress/singer/dancer, Rivera recently starred in “The Visit,” the final John Kander/Fred Ebb/Terrence McNally musical directed by John Doyle and choreographed by Graciela Daniele on Broadway.

Prior to the public performance, the annual gala will support DSM in its mission to bring the very best of Broadway to North Texas, develop an appreciation of musical theatre among diverse audiences, and foster meaningful arts experiences for children and families in our community.

The gala is co-chaired by Helen & Brendan McGuire and Calvert Collins-Bratton & Vince Bratton.

Gala guests will enjoy an incredible culinary experience, a silent auction featuring luxury items, valet parking, and meet-and-greet opportunities prior to and following the An Evening with the Best of Broadway performance.

Since 1941, DSM has contributed to the rich cultural history of Dallas and North Texas bringing award-winning musical theatre productions to the region.

Each year, DSM builds upon its community impact through the DSM High School Musical Theatre Awards (in national partnership with The Broadway League), Seats for Kids, Seats for Vets, Kids Club and Hear Us Now. The Gala will benefit these programs as well as DSM’s growing portfolio of diverse, innovative, and immersive education programming to engage our neighbors – people of all ages, backgrounds, and abilities.

Single tickets for An Evening with the Best of Broadway start at $25 and are available at DallasSummerMusicals.org or by phone at 800-982-2787. They can also be purchased in person at the Music Hall at Fair Park Box Office.