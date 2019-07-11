Thursday, July 11, 2019

Park Cities Libraries To Host Cupcake Wars for Teens

The University Park Public Library and the Highland Park Library are partnering together to present Close Encounters: Teen Cupcake Wars at Highland Park Library from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. on July 16.

Teens will participate in a cosmic cupcake competition and make their own galactic creations as part of the Tween and Teen Summer Reading Club, sponsored by Christine McKenny and Allie Beth Allman & Associates.

The Tween and Teen Summer Reading Club is a summer-long program where students entering seventh grade through twelfth-grade log their reading hours each week to be entered into a drawing to win one of three gift cards from a local business. Those who read 50 or more hours will be entered into a grand prize drawing at the end of the program.

Teen Cupcake Wars is a special presentation to gather participating students together for a fun event. Tweens and Teens will use surprise ingredients and toppings to create their own cupcakes in a special version of the popular TV Show Cupcake Wars.

To learn more about what events the University Park Public Library and Highland Park Library are hosting, visit their respective websites for more information.

