The Moody Art Fund Grants to 47 Dallas Art Organizations

The Moody Fund for the Arts announced that it is awarding $175,000 in grants to 47 small Dallas arts organizations in its second year.

This is $25,000 more than last year, and includes 11 first-time recipients. The maximum amount awarded for grants this year was $5,000. The projects represent theatre, music, visual art, dance, film, the written word and more. The grants support a strong cross-section of the many small and emerging organizations in the vibrant cultural ecosystem of the nation’s ninth-largest city.

“Dallas has become a vibrant, creative hub for culture across a wide range of art forms,” said Francie Moody-Dahlberg, executive director and chairman of the Moody Foundation. “We are thrilled that the fund is able to support so many diverse and exciting projects in the Arts District, and across Dallas.”

MFA was created to provide grants to small and emerging Dallas arts groups that are supported by the City of Dallas Office of Cultural Affairs and have annual budgets of less than $1 million.

This year’s grants will include funding assistance for world premieres, commissions and diversity projects, and some will provide general operating support. The selected projects comprise a wide range of genres, as well as ethnic and culturally specific groups, many targeting culturally under-served communities.

Some of the recipients of the award are Academy of Bangla Arts and Culture, American Baroque Opera Company, Avant Chamber Ballet.

Performance venues include Moody Performance Hall, the City’s cultural centers, community spaces and neighborhoods across Dallas.

The Moody Fund for the Arts is a $10 million endowment that is part of a $22 million gift from the Moody Foundation to the arts in Dallas, including a $12 million gift to the AT&T Performing Arts Center’s capital campaign.

In recognition of the generosity of the Galveston-based Moody Foundation, the City of Dallas renamed Dallas City Performance Hall in the Dallas Arts District to Moody Performance Hall. The Center’s staff provides administrative support for the fund. More information can be found on the MFA website, moodyartsfund.org.