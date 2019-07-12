Friday, July 12, 2019

Park Cities People

Park Cities People

Crime 

Man Who Robbed 74-Year-Old Woman in University Park Arrested

Timothy Glaze 0 Comments , , , , , , , , ,

The man who police say robbed a 74-year-old woman outside of a University Park Tom Thumb in June has been arrested, according to officials.

Shondrick Chambers

Dallas police arrested 42-year-old Shondrick Chambers on July 9 while committing other aggravated robberies in Dallas on two charges of aggravated robbery and one charge of theft of property.

Magistrate Isabel Cruz set his bail at $50,000 for each of the aggravated robbery charges and $500 for the theft of property charge. His total bail is $150,000.

According to police reports, the woman robbed was loading her car with groceries around 2 p.m. June 24 when Chambers allegedly approached her and stole the woman’s purse. He then jumped into a vehicle and fled.

The woman sustained injuries to her arms, fingers, and neck, but was still able to get a detailed description of the vehicle Chambers escaped in. A witness was able to write down the license plate number, and several Snider Plaza parking lot security cameras were able to get a shot of the vehicle, as well.

For more updates, visit parkcitiespeople.com.

Timothy Glaze

A journalism graduate of the University of North Texas, Tim has called Dallas home his entire life. He has covered news, schools, sports, and politics in Lake Dallas, Denton, Plano, Allen, Little Elm, and Dallas since 2009 for several publications - The Lake Cities Sun, The Plano Star Courier, the Denton Record Chronicle, and now, People Newspapers. He lives in Denton County with his wife and three dogs.

You May Also Like

Rise and Shine, Park Cities (7-19-11)

Bradford Pearson 4

Park Cities to Host Recycling Event Oct. 7

Staff Report 0

Let The Facebook ‘Likes’ Begin

Sarah Bennett 1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *