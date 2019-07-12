Tickets Sales Announced for Dallas Opera 2019-2020 Season

The Dallas Opera announced that single tickets for its star-studded 63rd International “Standing Ovation” season will be on sale to the public at 9 a.m. July 15.

Some highlights of the 2019-2020 Dallas Opera Season set to open Oct. 18, will include the company’s first ever presentation of Sir Peter Hall’s renowned production of Mozart’s “The Magic Flute” from Los Angeles and Seattle Opera, TDO’s acclaimed co-production of Rimsky-Korsakov’s “The Golden Cockerel,” a once-in-a-lifetime celebration as legendary tenor Plácido Domingo returns to the opera company where he made his U.S. debut nearly 59 years ago, and more.

Single tickets start at $25. Subscription purchases can also be bought, with a price range from just $57 for three performances of your choice, to a top orchestra floor price of $777 for all five main-stage productions.

The “Standing Ovation” Season will kick into high gear this spring with a new TDO production of Stravinsky’s ballet with song, “Pulcinella,” marking its 100th Anniversary, on a double bill with Francis Poulenc’s riveting musical version of Jean Cocteau’s one-woman play, “La voix humaine (or) The Human Voice.”

The season finale is a delightful production of Rossini’s ever-popular “The Barber of Seville” starring Lucas Meachem, Pretty Yende, Lawrence Brownlee and Xabier Anduaga in an international all-star cast.

Additional details can be found at https://dallasopera.org/seasons/mainstage/ or at https://dallasopera.org/seasons/concerts/.

To buy or get more information on tickets, call The Dallas Opera Ticket office at 214.443.1000 or buy online at dallasopera.org/tickets.